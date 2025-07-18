Inter Kashi become I-League champions after CAS rejects AIFF panel decision awarding title to Churchill Brothers

NEW DELHI: Inter Kashi were on Friday declared I-League champions after the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Appeal Committee's decision of awarding the title to Churchill Brothers of Goa.

The AIFF had announced Churchill Brothers as the I-League champions after its Appeal Committee ruled against Inter Kashi in a matter related to the fielding of an 'ineligible player'.

The Varanasi club had ended at second spot after points were deducted from their tally.