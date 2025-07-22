Durand Cup kicks off amid uncertainty in Indian football

KOLKATA: The 134th edition of Durand Cup kicks off here Wednesday with East Bengal facing South United FC amid a cloud of uncertainty surrounding the upcoming top-tier domestic football season.

The pre-season action will begin against the backdrop of a stalemate between the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) over the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA), which governs the operations and commercial structure of the top-tier Indian Super League.

The MRA expires on December 8, and with no breakthrough yet, the very future of India's top-tier league remains in limbo ahead of its scheduled September start.

In the midst of this impasse, the Durand Cup has retained its significance as the traditional curtain-raiser for Indian football.

The competition continues to draw a full roster of 24 teams despite only six ISL clubs confirming participation this year.

East Bengal's big rebuild

The spotlight on Wednesday will be firmly on East Bengal, who have been among the busiest clubs in the transfer market.

Determined to turn around their fortunes after a forgettable 2024-25 campaign, where they finished ninth in the ISL, made an early Super Cup exit, and bowed out of the AFC Challenge League in the quarterfinals, the Kolkata giants have rung in major changes under Spanish coach Oscar Bruzon.

Key signings include Brazilian midfielder Miguel Figueira, Argentine defender Kevin Sibille, and Palestinian international Mohammed Rashid.

They join full-back Jay Gupta, who completed a multi-year move from FC Goa after a successful stint with the Gaurs.

Bruzon has released foreign stars Hijazi Maher, Mahdi Talal, and Messi Bouli in a bid to freshen up his squad and end the club's long trophy drought.