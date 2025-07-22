Hamburger SV signs Israel goalkeeper Daniel Peretz on loan from Bayern Munich

HAMBURG: Israel goalkeeper Daniel Peretz is joining promoted Hamburger SV from Bayern Munich on loan for next season.

“Daniel has continued to develop at FC Bayern over the past two years, and we are very pleased with him,” Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund said Monday. “He has really good skills and an outstanding character. He’s always reliable in our goalkeeping team led by Manuel Neuer. Now he’ll gain further experience and plenty of Bundesliga minutes at Hamburger SV.”

That’s not a given, as established goalkeeper Daniel Heuer Fernandes is a club favorite at Hamburg after helping it to promotion last season. The 32-year-old Heuer Fernandes showed he's in fine form with several saves in a friendly game at Austrian team Sturm Graz on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Peretz made seven competitive appearances for Bayern since joining from Maccabi Tel Aviv in 2023, but found it hard to break through with Neuer still preferred as No. 1 and Bayern signing the 21-year-old Jonas Urbig from Cologne in January.

Peretz has also played seven games for Israel.