Liverpool signs Hugo Ekitiké from Frankfurt and takes offseason spending to $342 million

Liverpool signed France forward Hugo Ekitiké from Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday to continue the Premier League champion's offseason spending spree.

Ekitiké is Liverpool's latest big-money signing after Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez — taking its outlay to around $342 million.

The 23-year-old Ekitiké has joined for a fee of 69 million pounds ($93.5 million) and signed a six-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because details have not been made public, said the fee could rise by a further 10 million pounds ($13.5 million).

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been busy strengthening a team that won its record-equaling 20th English league title last season — in particular in attack.

Wirtz, signed from Bayer Leverkusen last month for a fee that could rise to a British record 116 million pounds ($156 million), is considered one of the brightest talents in Europe. And Etikité is another player who has shone in Germany after leaving Paris Saint-Germain last year.