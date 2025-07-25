Chicharito expresses regret after backlash in Mexico for 'very sexist' comments on gender roles

MEXICO CITY: Soccer star Javier "Chicharito" Hernández has expressed regret for "any confusion or discomfort" caused by remarks posted on his social media accounts about gender roles.

Over the weekend the striker had posted several reels and videos, mainly on Instagram, which generated an avalanche of criticism for remarks which included "You women need to learn to accept and honor masculinity."

A day after being criticized by Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum — who described his ideas as "very sexist" — Hernández said he hadn't meant to cause offense.

"I deeply regret any confusion or discomfort my recent words may have caused; it was never my intention to limit, hurt, or divide," Hernández said Thursday on his Instagram account.

On Wednesday, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid player was fined by the Gender and Diversity Commission of the Mexican Soccer Federation and by his current team Chivas.

The federation did not disclose the amount of the fine but said that a more severe penalty awaits the 37-year-old if he does it again.

Additionally, Puma, the brand that sponsors Chivas, distanced itself from the player's statements.

"I will take advantage of this opportunity to understand, grow, and continue working to be a better version of myself," Hernández added. "Thank you for your understanding, dedication, love, and support along this path."

Hernández , the all-time leading scorer for the Mexican national team with 52 goals, returned to Mexico last year on a two-year deal with Chivas, the team where he began his professional career in 2006.

Besides Man United and Madrid, Hernandez played in Europe with Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham and Sevilla. He then transferred to Major League Soccer to play for the LA Galaxy where he spent four seasons before returning to Mexico in January last year.