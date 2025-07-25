Xavi Hernandez's application for India coach role stuns AIFF, but federation unable to afford him

NEW DELHI: Spain’s World Cup-winning midfield maestro Xavi Hernandez was among those who applied for the position of India’s head coach, leaving the All India Football Federation (AIFF) pleasantly surprised, but allegedly unable to process his application for reasons that had nothing to do with football.

Xavi, it is learnt, “sent an email from his own account” to apply for the post.

However, the AIFF could not proceed with the processing of his application as the costs involved in recruiting one of the world’s finest midfielders were allegedly far beyond the federation’s means.

“Yes, he (Xavi) applied for the job of the Indian senior men’s team football head coach.

He has himself mailed his application to the people in the technical committee, and it looks like he was very much interested in the job,” a source in the AIFF told PTI on Friday.

“However, those tasked with the responsibility of recommending the shortlist of coaches to the executive committee for final approval know that it’s difficult.

You understand that Xavi is one of the greatest midfielders of all time. People talk about Messi all the time, but he, along with (Andres) Iniesta, are right up there as far as Barcelona is concerned.

So, yes, it is what it is,” he added.

The experienced Anglo-Cypriot Stephen Constantine, Stefan Tarkovic of Slovakia, and home-bred Khalid Jamil were among three candidates shortlisted on Wednesday by the technical committee of the AIFF.

Out of the three, Jamil appears to be the frontrunner to replace Manolo Marquez, who quit earlier this month after a string of poor performances by the national team.