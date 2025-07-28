Euro 2025: England beats Spain in a penalty shootout after 1-1 draw to retain title

Super subs

England had fallen behind in the first half, fought back in the second and relied on its superb substitutes — including Kelly – just as it did against Italy and beating Sweden on penalties previously in the knockout rounds.

"I actually can't believe it myself," Wiegman said. "How can this happen? But it happens. We're just going to party tonight."

England leveled the score in the 57th on Alessia Russo's header from a cross by Kelly after Caldentey had given Spain the lead in the 25th finishing Ona Batlle's cross.

Spain trailed for only four minutes in the entire tournament — and not for one second against England — yet could not seal its first European title against the team it beat in the World Cup final two years ago.

"I think this team deserved more. At least not living with this bitter feeling," Spain coach Montse Tomé said in translated comments.

Kelly had scored an extra-time winning goal for England at Wembley three years ago to beat Germany 2-1.

Spain's missed chance

In extra time Spain had good possession in the England penalty area so many times yet did not force a decisive goal.

"It was cruel," Bonmatí told Spanish broadcaster La 1, after being named best player of the tournament. "We played better, created more scoring chances, but in soccer sometimes that's not enough."

Spain goalkeeper Cata Coll saved spot kicks from England captain Leah Williamson and the first by Beth Mead.

It was appropriate in England's memorable tournament that Mead's penalty had to be retaken under a new soccer rule that allows a second chance when a player scores by slipping and touching the ball twice. It did not matter after Hampton's saves.