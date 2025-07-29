AIFF to create fund to provide one-time grant for medical purposes to ex-players, coaches

NEW DELHI: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday reiterated its decision to create a 'Benevolence Fund' to provide a one-time grant for medical purposes to ex-players, coaches, referees, match officials, and support staff.

A dedicated committee will be formed to evaluate applications on a case-to-case basis. AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, who pledged Rs 1,00,000 to the fund, emphasised that the initiative was a humanitarian gesture, recognising the lifelong contributions of those who have served Indian football, a release from the national federation said.

"AIFF will contribute an amount of Rs 5,00,000 to the fund. The terms and conditions of the grant will be set by relevant committees," the release said.