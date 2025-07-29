India clubbed with Japan, Vietnam, and Chinese Taipei in Group C of Women's Asian Cup next year

The four semi-finalists will book their tickets to the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil, while the losing sides from the quarter-finals will advance to the playoffs, where two more spots at the global showpiece will be at stake.

Japan, the Women's World Cup winner in 2011, is the highest-ranked Asian team in the FIFA chart at seventh. They won the Women's Asian Cup titles in 2014 and 2018 but were denied a hat-trick after losing to eventual champions China in the semi-finals in the 2022 edition held in India inside a COVID-19 bubble.

Vietnam, ranked 37th, will be targeting a spot at the 2027 Women's World Cup after making their debut at the 2023 edition.

They topped the play-off round among losing quarterfinalists in the 2022 Women's Asian Cup in India to make it to the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Chinese Taipei, currently ranked 42nd, has won the last of their three AFC Women's Asian Cup titles in 1980, and they will also aim to qualify for the 2027 Women's World Cup.

India is currently ranked 70th in the world, the lowest in the group.

In Group A, hosts Australia were drawn alongside Korea Republic, Iran and Philippines.

Group B consists of DPR Korea, China, Bangladesh and Uzbekistan.

China is the defending champion and they will be seeking a record-extending 10th title.

The Indian women's team was forced to withdraw from its group match against Chinese Taipei at the 2022 Women's Asian Cup in Navi Mumbai after a number of players tested positive for COVID-19 even while staying inside the bio-secure bubble.

India was unable to name a minimum 13-woman squad for the match and it was considered a withdrawal, according to the competition rules. India had originally named a 23-member squad. That was after India played out a 0-0 draw in their first match against Iran.