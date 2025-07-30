FIFA World Cup draw in Vegas on December 5: reports

LOS ANGELES: Las Vegas will play host to the 2026 World Cup draw on December 5, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

ESPN and TUDN'Mexico said Vegas had been picked for the draw of the expanded 48-team event, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

In all, 12 groups of four nations will be drawn.

When the United States played host to the 1994 World Cup, the draw ceremony was also conducted in Las Vegas.

ESPN's original report said that The Sphere, a 17,500-seat venue which opened in 2023, was seen as the front-runner for the draw site.

But Sphere sources confirmed to AFP the World Cup draw would not take place there, and ESPN later reported Sphere sources told the sports network it would not be held there.

In 1994, the draw was staged in Las Vegas even though it was not a host city for any matches, a situation that is also the case for next year's event.