FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Lionel Messi and co settle for goalless draw against Al Ahly

MIAMI GARDENS: Lionel Messi and Inter Miami were held to a 0-0 draw by Egyptian side Al Ahly on Saturday as the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup got off to a smooth start in front of 60,927 fans in Florida.

Messi was denied a storybook stoppage-time winner when he saw his curling shot from 20 yards out tipped on to the bar by Mohamed El Shenawy as Miami piled on the pressure in the final minutes of the game.

Miami had its own good fortune, surviving a first half onslaught by 12-time African champion Al Ahly, with goalkeeper Oscar Ustari saving a penalty from Trezeguet just before the break.