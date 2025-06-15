FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Lionel Messi and co settle for goalless draw against Al Ahly

MIAMI GARDENS: Lionel Messi and Inter Miami were held to a 0-0 draw by Egyptian side Al Ahly on Saturday as the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup got off to a smooth start in front of 60,927 fans in Florida.
Messi was denied a storybook stoppage-time winner when he saw his curling shot from 20 yards out tipped on to the bar by Mohamed El Shenawy as Miami piled on the pressure in the final minutes of the game.
Miami had its own good fortune, surviving a first half onslaught by 12-time African champion Al Ahly, with goalkeeper Oscar Ustari saving a penalty from Trezeguet just before the break.
Penalty drama
Miami had to rely on veteran Argentine goalkeeper Ustari to keep the game level in the first half, with the 38-year-old pulling off several saves as Al Ahly dominated the chances.
He produced a crucial double save just before halftime blocking Trezeguet's 43rd-minute penalty and then getting up quickly to deny the forward again on the rebound.
A draw leaves both teams with a battle to advance from Group A with tougher tests likely to come against Brazilian giant Palmeiras and Porto from Portugal.
The top two advance to the round of 16.
Miami can be encouraged by its performance in the second half after being dominated in the first half.
'We didn't take our chances to win this match'
Inter Miami had the better chances after the break, with Messi's free kick and curling long shot both hitting the woodwork.
"It was a good party for football. It's a new competition and the chance to play teams we don't play normally in our league, so it can be very good for us. You can prove what we can do," Javier Mascherano, Inter Miami coach.
"I'm disappointed with the result. We could have taken all three points. We respect Inter Miami and their big-name players, but we could've finished the game in the first half by scoring three or four goals." Wessam Abou Ali, Ah Ahly forward.