Gattuso named Italy coach as the Azzurri aim to avoid missing out on a third straight World Cup

FLORENCE: Former hard-tackling midfielder Gennaro Gattuso was named Italy coach on Sunday, tasked with reviving the country’s already-flagging World Cup qualifying hopes.

Gattuso replaces Luciano Spalletti, who was fired last week after Italy lost its opening qualifier 3-0 at Norway to spark fears that the four-time champion will fail to qualify for a third straight World Cup.

Gattuso lifted one of those World Cups as a player, in 2006.

"Gattuso is a symbol of Italian soccer, the blue shirt is like a second skin for him," Italian soccer federation president Gabriele Gravina said. "His motivation, his professionalism and his experience will be fundamental to best face the national team's next matches.

“Aware of the importance of the objective we want to achieve, I thank him for the willingness and total dedication with which he accepted this challenge.”

Claudio Ranieri was the Italian soccer federation’s top choice to replace Spalletti but he turned down the offer.

Gattuso’s last coaching job was at Hajduk Split but he left the Croatian club by mutual consent at the start of the month after just one season in charge.

The 47-year-old had previously coached AC Milan, Napoli, Valencia and Marseille, among others.