CINCINNATI: Bayern Munich romped to a 10-0 victory over Auckland City in its Club World Cup opener on Sunday as Jamal Musiala had a hat-trick in 17 minutes of the second half in front of a crowd that unfurled a banner urging to “Smash FIFA!” while accusing the governing body of mismanagement.

Thomas Müller, Kingsley Coman, and Michael Olise scored two goals each for the Bundesliga champion, which went ahead on Coman’s goal six minutes in. Bayern had a 17-1 advantage in shots on target.

Musiala, a 22-year-old midfielder, replaced Harry Kane in the 61st minute, making his first appearance since April 4 after recovering from a hamstring injury. He scored in the 67th minute, converted a penalty kick in the 73rd and scored again in the 84th.

Before a crowd of 21,152 at TQL Stadium, fans displayed a red-and-white banner referring to the 2015 raid by U.S. law enforcement at a Zurich hotel that led to the arrest of many football officials: “10 Years Baur Au Lac—World Football Is More Poorly Governed than Before! Smash FIFA!”

Defender Jonathan Tah started in his Bayern debut following his transfer from Bayer Leverkusen. Defender Dayot Upamecano entered in the 61st in his first appearance since March 23 for Germany after recovering from a knee injury.