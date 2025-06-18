Liverpool starts Premier League title defence against Bournemouth; Manchester United hosts Arsenal

Liverpool will launch the 2025-26 Premier League season with a home match against Bournemouth to begin its title defense, while Manchester United hosts Arsenal in a marquee game elsewhere in the opening round.

Liverpool will be bidding for a third league championship in six years, likely with Germany playmaker Florian Wirtz in its squad, and will play the first match of the season in a Friday night start at Anfield on Aug. 15.

A tough first month for Arne Slot’s champions includes matches against fellow Champions League qualifiers — Newcastle away in the second round, followed by a home match against Arsenal a week later.

Arsenal, which finished second for a third straight year last season, heads to Old Trafford for its first game and will play Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle in its opening six matches.

United will be looking to improve on its disappointing 15th-place finish last season and has a difficult start, with a Manchester derby away to City in the fourth round of games and a home match against Chelsea in the fifth round.

The Premier League released its fixture schedule for the 2025-26 season on Wednesday, giving teams and their fans a chance to start planning less than a month since the last campaign finished.

It was a big day for Everton, which bade farewell to its long-time home at Goodison Park at the end of last season and found out who'll be the first opponent in its new state-of-the-art, 53,000-capacity stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. That's Brighton on Aug. 23, in the second round of games.