Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe hospitalized with gastroenteritis at Club World Cup

MIAMI: Kylian Mbappe has been hospitalized with an acute case of gastroenteritis to add to a difficult start for Real Madrid at the Club World Cup.

World Cup winner Mbappe missed the Spanish giant's opening game of the tournament on Wednesday — a surprise 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabian team Al Hilal in Miami — because of a fever.

Coach Xabi Alonso said the France international was in “rough shape” and hadn't been able to train for days. His hospitalization now casts doubt over what part he might be able to play in the monthlong tournament in the United States, with Madrid facing Pachuca in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday.

Madrid said Mbappe would "undergo a series of tests and follow the appropriate course of treatment.”

Gastroenteritis is also known as stomach flu and symptoms can include vomiting and diarrhea.

Mbappe's absence is a blow to the Club World Cup, which FIFA president Gianni Infantino hopes will be one of the elite events in soccer and rival competitions like the Champions League and Premier League in popularity and value.

After Lionel Messi, Mbappe is arguably the biggest star in the show, with Madrid one of the favorites to lift the trophy in the inaugural edition of the tournament.