Flamengo scores 3 second-half goals to stun Chelsea 3-1 at the Club World Cup

PHILADELPHIA: Danilo scored the go-ahead goal in the 65th minute and Flamengo scored three second-half goals to move atop its group at the Club World Cup with a 3-1 victory over Chelsea on Friday.

Coupled with Esperance's 1-0 win against LAFC in the later group match, Flamengo became the first team in the field to advance to the knockout round.

Flamengo's win also kept South American teams undefeated at the Club World Cup in nine matches.

Pedro Neto gave Chelsea the early lead. The ball bounced off a Flamengo defender and Neto gained control, charging toward the goal before putting it away in the 13th minute.

Flamengo drew even in the 62nd on Bruno Henrique's goal on a tap-in in front of the goal. Moments later, the Brazilian giants took the lead off a corner with Danilo's goal.

Wallace Yan all but put the game out of reach for the Blues with a goal in the 83rd.

The Blues, the 2021 Club World Cup winner, defeated LAFC 2-0 in their opening match in Atlanta. Flamengo downed Esperance 2-0 in its opener.

Former Chelsea defender Filipe Luís currently coaches Flamengo, while former Chelsea midfielder Jorginho made his debut for Flamengo against Esperance.