Mexico wins CONCACAF Gold Cup group after 0-0 draw against Costa Rica

LAS VEGAS: Mexico tied Costa Rica 0-0 on Sunday night to win Group A of the CONCACAF Gold Cup and will play Saudi Arabia in the quarterfinals.

Mexico's Santiago Giménez appeared to score on a bicycle kick in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time but the goal was disallowed by Guatemalan referee Mario Escobar following a video review.

Giménez appeared to be offside when Luis Chávez lofted the ball into the penalty area after exchanging taps with Carlos Rodríguez on a free kick. Orlando Galo's headed clearance attempt went in front of the goal to Giménez, who overhead kick beat goalkeeper Keylor Navas, plus-three to plus-two.

Mexico, unbeaten in 10 Gold Cup matches against Costa Rica, finished even with the Ticos at seven points but won the group on goal difference.

"We're growing, although not at the speed I'd like," Mexico coach Javier Aguirre said. "It was a good game for us that didn't end with a victory. We're happy with the performance. I have nothing to reproach my players for."