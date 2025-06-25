Canada beats El Salvador 2-0, advances to CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals

HOUSTON: Jonathan David and Tajon Buchanan scored 2 minutes, 35 seconds apart early in the second half and Canada defeated El Salvador 2-0 on Tuesday night to reach the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals.

El Salvador, which was eliminated, finished two men short after Santos Ortíz and Jairo Henríquez were ejected late in the first half.

Canada won Group B with seven points and advanced to a quarterfinal against Guatemala on Sunday in Minneapolis, with the winner moving on to a semifinal against the U.S. or Costa Rica.

In the other quarterfinals, Mexico meets Saudi Arabia and Panama plays Honduras, both on Saturday in Glendale, Arizona.

El Salvador was last in the group with one point, becoming the 14th team not to score a goal in the group stage.

Canada coach Jesse Marsch returned from a two-game suspension assessed for his conduct during the CONCACAF Nations League third-place match against the U.S. in March.

David scored in the 53rd minute, his Canada record 35th goal in 66 appearances. He took a pass from Mathieu Choinière, turned and beat goalkeeper Mario González to the far post with a diagonal shot from about 15 yards.