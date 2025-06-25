Club World Cup: Benfica beats Bayern Munich in scorching heat to win Group C

CHARLOTTE: Andreas Schjelderup scored in the 13th minute to give Benfica a 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich in scorching heat on Tuesday, sending the Portuguese club to the top of Group C in the Club World Cup.

The loss dropped Bayern Munich to second place as Boca Juniors was eliminated.

The game was played in a 97 degree temperature (36 Celsius). Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni was attended by the medical staff in the 25th minute due to heat-related issues and was replaced in the 55th.

Schjelderup ran onto a cross from Fredrik Aursnes and scored with a right-footed shot from near the penalty spot.

Bayern's Joshua Kimmich put the ball in the net in the 61st minute but the goal was disallowed because Harry Kane was in an offside position in the line of sight of goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin.

Bayern lost its first match of the tournament as it struggled to find a rhythm ahead of the knockout stages later this week, despite a late attacking effort including a disallowed goal.