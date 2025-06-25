New Zealanders hail Auckland City's amateurs as 'heroic' after CWC draw with Boca Juniors

WELLINGTON: It might not have been the shot heard around the world but it was a goal that reverbrated 13,000 kilometers (8,000 miles) away when Auckland City FC scored Tuesday to draw 1-1 with Boca Juniors at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Christian Gray, a trainee teacher at Mt. Roskill Intermediate School in Auckland, rose to meet the corner of Jerson Lagos, a barber, and headed in the equalizer as the mostly-amateur team from New Zealand held Diego Maradona's fasmous old Argentine club to a draw.

Auckland lost 10-0 to Bayern Munich and 6-0 to Benfica in its first two matches, leading to questions over FIFA's decision to allow a team of part-timers from Oceania, it's smallest confederation, to compete with the professional superstars of world soccer.

Even Auckland City's local paper, the New Zealand Herald, joined the critics, suggesting the team had "damaged Auckland City FC's proud 20-year legacy" in FIFA events.

"It's been a trying few weeks," the Herald reported after two defeats. "In the past, Auckland City have been renowned for punching above their weight on the global stage, while usually having a couple of outstanding individuals. That hasn't quite been the case here."

But Auckland City left its best to last, producing an outstanding performance to the satisfaction of FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who was among the crowd at the match in Nashville.

"It's been a tough trip, you know, we've had some tough results but just happy for the team," Gray said. "I think we deserve it. We got a little bit of respect back I hope.