Harry Kane scores brace as Bayern Munich beats Flamengo 4-2 to advance in Club World Cup

MIAMI GARDENS: Harry Kane scored twice and Bayern Munich capitalized on a quick start to beat Flamengo 4-2 in the Club World Cup round of 16 on Sunday.

Germany's premier soccer club regrouped quickly from its only loss of the tournament last week against Benfica, jumping out to a 2-0 lead and then holding off Flamengo's comeback attempts to advance to the quarterfinals.

Bayern Munich will face Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday in Atlanta after PSG routed Lionel Messi and Inter Miami 4-0 earlier Sunday.

Kane's first goal was a deflected strike nine minutes into the match that put Bayern up by a pair of goals, and the prolific goal scorer found the back of the net again on a feed from Joshua Kimmich that he whipped past goalie Agustín Rossi.

The Bundesliga champion struck early when Flamengo star Erick Pulgar headed the ball into his own net off Kimmich's corner in the sixth.