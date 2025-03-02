Isco's Betis upset Liga champions Real Madrid

SEVILLE: La Liga champions Real Madrid suffered a dent to their title defence with a 2-1 defeat at Real Betis on Saturday.

Isco scored the winner from the penalty spot against his former side, who are level on points with league leaders Barcelona, who face Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid, third, host Athletic Bilbao later Saturday and can move top with a victory.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti picked a strong line up, with no breathing room in the title race, despite the impending Champions League clash against city rivals Atletico.

"If we play like this on Tuesday (against Atletico) we will not win," said Ancelotti.

The visitors took the lead at the Benito Villamarin stadium through Brahim Diaz but Betis struck back with a Johnny Cardoso header, as Real Madrid missed the suspended Jude Bellingham.

Isco secured the Andalusian side a deserved victory with a penalty early in the second half.

"It's a big blow. We have to react," continued Ancelotti.

"We started well, but later we did not have the same level of commitment, the game got out of control against a side that played better than us and deserved to win."

Isco returned to action in December after missing several months with a broken leg and has hit top form in recent weeks.

"I'm dead... it takes so much work to win games, against Madrid, who have so many options, it's very hard," an exhausted Isco told Movistar.

"About halfway through the first half we stepped up our game, and I'm happy with the win against the best team around these days."

The 32-year-old playmaker said he always has "Madrid in my heart" after winning several major trophies with the Spanish giants before departing in 2022.