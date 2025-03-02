Julian Alvarez takes Atletico top with narrow Bilbao win

MADRID: Atletico Madrid scraped a nervy 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao to move provisionally top of La Liga on Saturday.

After Real Madrid, third, lost 2-1 at Real Betis, Diego Simeone's side capitalised at the Metropolitano stadium thanks to Julian Alvarez's second-half strike.

The Basque side, fourth, hit the woodwork three times in the hunt for an equaliser but Atletico held on to move top.

Barcelona, second and trailing by two points, can reclaim pole position with a win against Real Sociedad on Sunday.

"It's an incredibly important win, we knew it would not be easy," Alvarez told Movistar.

"We managed the game well, we had it under control, we knew how to bear their pressure and we take three very important points...

"We're in the fight for the title but we know there's a long way to go, a lot of very important games are coming close together, but with hard work and humility we'll achieve (our goals)."

Robin Le Normand headed over early on for Atletico, with Jan Oblak off his line quickly to make a superb save to deny Athletic's Inaki Williams at the other end.

Atletico coach Simeone's son Giuliano probed frequently down the right and was his team's most threatening player in the first half.

Dani Vivian blocked well from Samuel Lino's effort and cleared Alexander Sorloth's header off the line as the hosts pushed for the opener.