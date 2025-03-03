Atletico hoping Alvarez can end Real Madrid heartbreak in Europe

MADRID: For Atletico Madrid it has been a repetitious and painful tale whenever they have faced city rivals Real Madrid in Europe, but they signed Julian Alvarez to try and rip up the script.

The Argentina international has become Atletico's key attacking threat after arriving from Manchester City last summer and will lead the line for them on Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Champions League last 16.

Atletico have reached three Champions League finals and lost every time, including against Real Madrid in 2014 and 2016.

Those agonising defeats, the first in extra-time and the second on penalties, were compounded by Los Blancos wins in the 2015 quarter-finals and 2017 semi-finals.

The only other occasion they have met in the competition was in 1959, when after an aggregate semi-final draw the tie went to a play-off.

Real Madrid emerged triumphant and went on to lift a fourth consecutive European Cup.

Their dominance in the competition has held until this day, with Carlo Ancelotti's side record 15-time winners and the current holders.

Diego Simeone's team were ousted by Borussia Dortmund in last year's quarter-finals, one of the low points of a miserable campaign.

They responded in the summer by signing Alvarez for 85 million euros ($88 million), hoping the 25-year-old forward would become the cornerstone of their side.

"He has everything a player needs to play for Atletico Madrid, and for many years to come," said Simeone after Alvarez struck twice to help them beat German champions Bayer Leverkusen in the group phase.

Alvarez has nine goals in his last 13 matches across all competitions, and 21 strikes in 40 games in total.