Leverkusen need 'big miracle' to reach Champions League last eight, admits Alonso

MUNICH: Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso lamented his side's self-inflicted errors in Wednesday's Champions League last-16 3-0 loss at Bayern Munich, saying his side needed a "big miracle" to reach the quarter-finals.

In the 2005 Champions League final with Liverpool, Alonso helped the Reds come from 3-0 down against AC Milan, scoring the equalising goal before his side won on penalties.

The match became known as the 'Miracle of Istanbul', and Alonso suggested his side will need similar heroics if they are to have any chance of progressing to the final eight.

"After this game we'll need a bit more time and after we recover -- in football we've seen big miracles quite often and we almost need one.

"It's football, it's not my first time, and there's another game at home."

Coming into the tie as slight favourites, and having never lost to Bayern in six games since taking over as coach in October 2022, Alonso's men were outclassed and produced several individual errors.