Raphinha earns 10-man Barca tight first leg win at Benfica

LISBON: Raphinha claimed Barcelona a 1-0 Champions League last-16 first leg win at Benfica on Wednesday, despite the Catalan giants playing most of the game with 10 men.

Teenage defender Pau Cubarsi was sent off midway through the first half of the tight clash in Lisbon with the score goalless.

Raphinha drilled home after 61 minutes to give five-time winners Barcelona a slim advantage on Bruno Lage's side ahead of the second leg next Tuesday.

Barcelona have not won the competition since 2015 but are expected to go deep this season, after a draw which many consider favourable.

Hansi Flick insisted before the game there was no such thing as an "easy" tie and the coach was proven right on a tense evening in the Portuguese capital.

"I said to the (team) chapeau, I'm very proud," said the German coach after his team emerged with a victory.

"After the 22nd minute with 10 players it was not easy, and this is a big win."

Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny endured two high-profile mistakes against Benfica in the group stage in January but made amends with a string of saves as Barca were pinned back in the final half hour.

Szczesny made a smart save to deny Benfica's Kerem Akturkoglu after just a few seconds, and the opening stages were played in a way that indicated both sides were picking up where they left off in Barcelona's wild 5-4 win in Lisbon.

"The last time I don't think (Szczesny) left here very happy," said Barca midfielder Pedri.

"He saved a lot (tonight), one at the start where if they score you start the game on a bad footing -- between the sticks he's a big presence and it's great to have him."

Dani Olmo fired narrowly wide at the other end as Barca threatened, before Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin produced a stunning triple save to keep the score level.

The Ukrainian first parried Dani Olmo's prodded effort, then made a brilliant reaction stop to thwart Robert Lewandowski converting from point-blank range and mopped up Lamine Yamal's attempt from the rebound.