Harry Kane leads Bayern past Leverkusen into Champions League last eight

LEVERKUSEN: Harry Kane scored a goal and set up another as Bayern Munich won 2-0 at Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday, going through to the Champions League quarter-finals 5-0 on aggregate.

Bayern were comfortable against last season's unbeaten German champions, having already done the damage with a dominant 3-0 win at home in the first leg.

With the match scoreless at half-time, Leverkusen rolled the dice in search of the goals they needed but it was Bayern who struck, with Kane waltzing through to tap in a Joshua Kimmich cross early in the second period.

With Leverkusen again pushing forward, the visitors added a second in the 71st minute, Alphonso Davies slamming a clever Kane chip low and hard to double Bayern's lead.

Kane, so often criticised for going missing in big games and scoring against the minnows, was again commanding, as he had been when scoring a brace in Munich.

The England captain showed finesse and physicality as he kept Bayern on track for a dream home final and a chance to exorcise the ghosts of their 2012 Champions League final loss to Chelsea.

"We didn't want to be a team who dropped off and defended the lead. We wanted to be on the front foot, put pressure on, and create chances to win the game," Kane told Amazon Prime.

"It's never easy when you have a 3-0 lead. Psychologically, you know. But I think the way we went about it today was a top performance. To beat this team 5-0 over two legs shows the type of team we are."

Leverkusen showed spirit despite missing pivotal midfielder Florian Wirtz, but the scale of the task was too high.

Eight points behind Bayern in the league, Xabi Alonso's likely last remaining chance for silverware this season is the German Cup, where Leverkusen are through to the final four.

Alonso praised his team for "fighting until the last minute with pride and dignity," and said "but we didn't lose the tie today -- we made it too difficult for ourselves in the return leg."