Maradona medical team on trial for 'horror theater' of his death

SAN ISIDRO: Seven Argentines went on trial Tuesday accused of homicide for their alleged role in what prosecutors called the "horror theater" of football legend Diego Maradona's death four years ago.

Maradona died on November 25, 2020, aged 60, while recovering at home from brain surgery for a blood clot, after decades battling cocaine and alcohol addictions.

On trial are a neurosurgeon, a psychiatrist, a psychologist, a medical coordinator, a nursing coordinator, a doctor and a night nurse accused of being criminally negligent in the care they provided to the footballer in his final days.

In an opening statement, the prosecution said it intended to submit "solid" evidence that no member of the medical team "did what they were supposed to do" in the "horror theater" that was Maradona's deathbed.

"Look, that's how Maradona died!" prosecutor Patricio Ferrari exclaimed in the courtroom, holding up a posthumous photo of Maradona, lying on his back in bed, his body grotesquely swollen.

The gruesome picture brought Maradona's three daughters, Jana, Dalma and Gianinna, who attended the start of the trial, to the verge of tears.

"They (the accused) are lying to you when they say they did not take part in murder," Ferrari charged.

Fernando Burlando, lawyer for Dalma and Gianinna, described Maradona's medical team as "diabolical."

The defendants face prison terms of between eight and 25 years if convicted on charges of "homicide with possible intent" -- pursuing a course of action despite knowing it can cause death.

Outside the court, dozens of fans waved banners calling for "justice."

Veronica Ojeda, Maradona's former partner and mother of one of his sons, 12-year-old Dieguito, tearfully thanked them for their support before entering the courthouse.