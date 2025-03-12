PSG stun Liverpool on penalties to make Champions League quarters

LIVERPOOL: Paris Saint-Germain produced a historic turnaround to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals at Liverpool's expense as they triumphed 4-1 on penalties after a 1-0 second leg win at Anfield.

Never in Liverpool's history had they lost a European tie after winning the first leg away from home but Ousmane Dembele's early strike brought the French champions level at 1-1 on aggregate.

PSG were then perfect with their four spot-kicks, while Gianluigi Donnarumma saved from Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones.

Luis Enrique said before the game that the winners would progress to the final and PSG will be supremely confident of reaching the semi-finals at least as they will face Aston Villa or Club Brugge in the last eight.

"Both of the teams deserve to go to the next phase," said PSG boss Luis Enrique.

"We were better in Paris and they were better here, but I think my team at Anfield, in a special stadium showed great personality and character."

A famous victory for the Parisians was deserved over the tie after they dominated the first leg only to be denied by the brilliance of Alisson Becker in the Liverpool goal before Harvey Elliott snatched a late winner.