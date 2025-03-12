Yamal, Raphinha fire Barcelona past Benfica into Champions League last eight

BARCELONA: Lamine Yamal and Raphinha dazzled as Barcelona thumped Benfica 3-1 on Tuesday, reaching the Champions League quarter-finals 4-1 on aggregate.

Raphinha netted either side of a stunning Yamal strike as the Catalans dominated in the first half, building on their 1-0 last 16, first leg win in Lisbon.

Nicolas Otamendi had quickly levelled Raphinha's opener but the visitors were blown away at the Olympic Stadium as Barcelona progressed comfortably from the tie and produced some moments of brilliant attacking football.

Hansi Flick's side will face Borussia Dortmund or Lille in the quarter-finals as they aim to win the competition for the first time since 2015 and the era of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez.

"We are candidates to win everything," Raphinha told Movistar, with the club in the hunt for a potential treble.

Barcelona are unbeaten in 17 matches in 2025.

"It's good that the players think about that (winning everything), it shows they have confidence, they believe in what they are doing, but my job is to stay calm," said Flick.

Flick had said Barca would play for late club doctor Carles Minarro, who died suddenly on Saturday ahead of the team's match against Osasuna, which was postponed, and the players observed a silence in his honour before kick-off.

"What happened made us arrive at this game even more determined to win," added Raphinha.

"We won for us and Carles is always with us... he always has a place (here)," said Flick.

Five-time Champions League winners Barca took the lead after 11 minutes when Spain international Yamal burst into the area, chopped his way past Florentino and then mishit the ball across to Raphinha for a simple finish.

Benfica levelled within two minutes when Otamendi escaped Ronald Araujo to head home from a corner.

Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny excelled in the first leg as the Catalans claimed an impressive win with 10 men after Pau Cubarsi's red card, but might have done more to keep out Otamendi's effort.

However Barcelona, and particularly their wingers Yamal and Raphinha, were in sensational form and they quickly reclaimed their lead.