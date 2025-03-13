Asensio stars as Villa beat Brugge to book PSG showdown

BIRMINGHAM: Marco Asensio starred as Aston Villa beat 10-man Club Brugge 3-0 on Wednesday to book a Champions League quarter-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

Asensio came off the bench to strike twice in the second half of the last-16 second leg at Villa Park.

The in-form Spanish forward has netted seven times since joining on loan from PSG in the January transfer window and is set for a reunion with his parent club in the last eight.

Brugge had Kyriani Sabbe sent off for a professional foul on Marcus Rashford early in the first half, and Asensio ensured Villa eventually took advantage.

Ian Maatsen scored in between Asensio's brace as Unai Emery's side romped to a 6-1 aggregate victory.

With Prince William, a noted Villa fan, celebrating in the stands, the Premier League outfit are through to the quarter-finals of Europe's elite club competition for the first time in 42 years.

Their exit against Juventus at that stage in 1982-83 was Villa's last appearance in the European Cup -- the forerunner to the Champions League -- until this season.