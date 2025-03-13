Dortmund fight back to beat Lille and reach Champions League quarters

LILLE: Borussia Dortmund recovered from losing an early goal to fight back and beat Lille 2-1 in France in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday, sealing a 3-2 aggregate victory and a place in the quarter-finals.

Jonathan David gave Lille an early lead on the night, putting the French club ahead in the tie after last week's 1-1 first-leg draw.

However, Emre Can squared things by converting a penalty for Dortmund on 54 minutes, and Maximilian Beier then fired in a fine winner for last season's runners-up.

Dortmund will now face Barcelona in the quarter-finals next month, having already lost 3-2 at home to the Catalans during the league phase in December.

The result is a huge boost for Dortmund and their recently-appointed coach Niko Kovac, coming as the club languishes in 10th place in the Bundesliga.

"For the whole 90 minutes we controlled the game. It was a fantastic performance," Kovac told UEFA.com.