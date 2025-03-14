Man United, Tottenham reach Europa League quarterfinals

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes scored a hat trick in a 4-1 win over 10-man Real Sociedad, and Tottenham overcame AZ Alkmaar 3-1 as both Premier League clubs advanced to the Europa League quarterfinals Thursday.

The second-tier tournament offers both teams a chance for a trophy amid lackluster domestic campaigns and get a welcome bonus of a spot in the Champions League next season.

Fernandes converted two penalties before completing a hat trick in the 87th minute and Diogo Dalot roofed United's fourth in stoppage time to set up a last-eight matchup with Lyon. United advanced on a 5-2 aggregate score.

United trailed after 10 minutes when Mikel Oyarzabal scored from the penalty spot at Old Trafford. The visitors went down a man when Jon Aramburu received a straight red in the 63rd minute.

“It was a good performance. The physicality was there,” United manager Ruben Amorim told TNT Sports. “Even without the sending off, you felt that the team was going to win this game.”

In London, Wilson Odobert scored twice for Tottenham, which will face Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarterfinals. Spurs advanced 3-2 on aggregate.