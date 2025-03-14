Rashford, Henderson recalled in Tuchel's first England squad

LONDON: Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson were included in Thomas Tuchel's first England squad on Friday, while Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly and Newcastle defender Dan Burn earned their first call-ups.

Rashford last played for the Three Lions a year ago, but has been revitalised since a January loan move to Aston Villa from Manchester United.

Henderson, 34, made the last of his 81 appearances for England back in November 2023 as moves to Saudi Arabia and then Ajax saw the former Liverpool captain fall down the pecking order for Gareth Southgate and Lee Carsley.

Tuchel, who officially took charge in January, faces Albania in his first match of World Cup 2026 qualifying on Friday before Latvia visit Wembley on Monday, March 24.

Henderson and Rashford both missed England's run to the final of Euro 2024, but have been brought back in from the international wilderness by Tuchel.

Rashford had been an outcast at Manchester United under Ruben Amorim, but has looked more like his old self in helping Aston Villa to reach the Champions League and FA Cup quarter-finals with four assists in nine appearances.

Henderson's return is even more surprising given his struggles for form since leaving Liverpool nearly two years ago.