Aubameyang dreams of World Cup debut with Gabon

NAIROBI: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said on Saturday Gabon are focusing on their Sunday Group F World Cup clash with Kenya with high hopes of qualifying for a maiden finals next year.

The 35-year-old talisman, who missed the last match against Seychelles which Gabon won 3-0, returns to lead his team in the crucial game in Nairobi.

"We're an ambitious team. We have come here with one ambition to win," the former Arsenal forward told reporters.

"It's a big target for us to try to qualify for the World Cup. It will be our first trip."

Gabon beat Kenya 2-1 in the first leg at the Stade de Franceville in November 2023. and sit second on 12 points from five matches, just a point behind the leaders Ivory Coast.

The 2015 African footballer of the year Aubameyang shelved plans to retire from international football and said he wants to play on until 2030.

His twin-striker Denis Bouanga has five goals in qualifying one fewer than the continent's top scorer Mohamed Salah.

Kenya are fourth and desperate to catch-up under new coach Benni McCarthy who made his debut with a 3-3 draw away to Gambia on Thursday in the Ivory coast.