France beat Croatia on penalties to reach Nations League semi-finals

SAINT DENNIS: Goalkeeper Mike Maignan saved twice in the shoot-out as France beat Croatia 5-4 on penalties on Sunday after their UEFA Nations League quarter-final tie had ended 2-2 on aggregate, sealing a place in the last four in June.

Les Bleus won 2-0 on the night with goals in normal time by Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembele at the Stade de France to wipe out their deficit from Thursday's first leg.

With no further scoring in extra time the tie went to penalties, where Maignan saved from both Martin Baturina and Josip Stanisic, while Franjo Ivanovic also missed for the visitors.

Jules Kounde and Theo Hernandez both failed to convert for the hosts, but Dayot Upamecano scored when he became the seventh France player to step up, sparking scenes of celebrations on the pitch and in the crowd of 77,502.

"We woke up thinking it could be a great night. We were convinced we were going to do something great," captain Kylian Mbappe told broadcaster TF1.

"And we know when it comes to penalties that we have a goalkeeper who can make the difference."

France, who won the Nations League in 2021, will now take on title-holders Spain in the semi-finals in Stuttgart in Germany on June 5, with the winners advancing to the final in Munich three days later.

Germany will face Portugal in Munich in the other last-four tie.