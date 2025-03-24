Raul Jimenez brace against Panama helps Mexico lift first CONCACAF Nations League trophy

INGLEWOOD: Raul Jimenez scored twice as Mexico snatched a last-gasp 2-1 victory over Panama to win the CONCACAF Nations League for the first time on Sunday.

Fulham striker Jimenez -- who had also bagged a brace in a semi-final win over Canada -- slotted a stoppage time penalty to settle a pulsating final battle at SoFi Stadium.

Mexico's win was tinged with controversy though, with the final halted by match officials in the closing minutes due to homophobic chanting from Mexican fans.

It was the third CONCACAF Nations League final in a row to be stopped due to the offensive chants which have persisted amongst Mexico's fans for years despite repeated CONCACAF attempts to crack down on them.

Jimenez, 33, converted the winning spot-kick in the second minute of stoppage time after Panama defender Jose Cordoba needlessly flung an arm out at a cross to concede a handball.

Jimenez paid tribute to the impact of Mexico coach Javier Aguirre following the victory. Aguirre, 66, began his third stint as Mexico coach in 2024 after previously leading the side in 2001-2002, and 2009-2010.

"This is what we wanted from day one, since 'Vasco' (Aguirre) arrived," Jimenez said, referring to the Mexico coach by his popular nickname.

"These games are tough, but we played the way we should have when they tied us, and there we have it."

Jimenez's four-goal contribution to Mexico's Nations League finals campaign was the latest chapter in what has been a fairytale return from injury from the veteran Premier League striker.

In 2020, he suffered a life-threatening skull fracture and brain injury during a Premier League match between Arsenal and former club Wolves, later being told by doctors it was "a miracle" that he survived.

"It's fantastic to come back after what I've been through," Jimenez said. "This is just a great example -- you never, never have to lose the faith. You know what you are capable of."