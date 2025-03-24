Spain edge Netherlands on penalties, set up France Nations League semi-final

PARIS: Holders Spain beat the Netherlands on penalties after a dramatic quarter-final second leg in Valencia finished 3-3 on Sunday to set up a Nations League last-four clash with France, who edged Croatia in a shoot-out after a 2-2 aggregate draw.

On a dramatic night, Portugal battled past Denmark in extra time and will next face Finals hosts Germany after their tense 5-4 aggregate victory over Italy.

European champions Spain took the lead in the tie, after Thursday's 2-2 first-leg draw, when Mikel Oyarzabal picked himself up after being fouled in the box to slot home an early penalty.

The Netherlands equalised nine minutes into the second half as Memphis Depay also won and then netted a spot-kick.

Oyarzabal grabbed his second in the 67th minute after a strong run forward by Nico Williams, only for the Dutch to level again with 11 minutes remaining through Ian Maatsen's fierce strike.

Lamine Yamal struck shortly before the interval in extra time, though, curling the ball into the far corner after a couple of superb touches.

There was yet another twist as Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon brought down Xavi Simons, who picked himself up to score.

Spain edged home 5-4 in the shoot-out despite a miss from Yamal, as Simon saved from Netherlands winger Donyell Malen and Pedri struck the winning penalty.

"We're Spain and we don't have to fear anyone," Pedri told TVE of facing 2021 Nations League winners France in the semi-finals in Stuttgart on June 5.

France wiped out a two-goal deficit against Croatia at the Stade de France.

Michael Olise's brilliant free-kick broke the deadlock on the night in the 52nd minute, before Ousmane Dembele swept Olise's cutback into the bottom corner to send the quarter-final to extra time.

Theo Hernandez missed a penalty to win it for France in an eventful shoot-out, but Dayot Upamecano eventually secured a 5-4 success on penalties in sudden death.

"We woke up thinking it could be a great night," Kylian Mbappe told TF1. "We were convinced we were going to do something great."