Kerala Blasters FC appoints Spanish tactician David Catala as head coach

KOCHI: Under pressure to reverse its fortunes, Kerala Blasters FC on Tuesday announced the appointment of David Catala, a former Spanish footballer, as the club’s head coach until 2026.
The Spanish tactician, recognized for his modern approach to the game and extensive experience within European football, will assume his responsibilities with immediate effect, an official statement by the club said.
"Catala has signed a one-year contract, securing his position at the club until 2026," the release said.
A former central defender, Catala enjoyed a distinguished playing career, amassing over 500 professional appearances in Spain and Cyprus before transitioning into management. His coaching career includes tenures at AEK Larnaca and Apollon Limassol in the Cypriot First Division, NK Istra 1961 in the Croatian First Football League, and CE Sabadell in the Primera Federación.
"He now brings his expertise and leadership to Indian football, with a clear objective of guiding Kerala Blasters FC towards sustained success," the release said.
Kerala Blasters has been facing flak due to its poor performances in the last few seasons of Indian Super League (ISL). This season, the club finished at a distant eighth position.
Upon his appointment, Catala, 45, expressed his enthusiasm for the new role. "Joining Kerala Blasters FC is an incredible honour. This club has an unmatched passion, a city that breathes football, and a fanbase that turns every match into a spectacle. The expectations here are clear—this is a club that deserves success, and together, we will chase it with everything we have. Kaloor’s energy and the stature of this great club demand nothing less than excellence. I can’t wait to get started, and meet everyone at the club. Let’s go, Blasters!" he said.
Kerala Blasters CEO Abhik Chatterjee emphasised the club’s belief in Catala’s leadership, stating: “To lead a club like Kerala Blasters FC, one needs to have determination, a calm head on his shoulders, and an ability to absorb pressure. With David, we believe we have ticked those boxes. We now need to work with him to provide him with the best possible tools to succeed and take our club to newer heights. I would like to wish him the very best for his journey with the Blasters.”
Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys also conveyed his confidence in the new appointment: “David convinced me with his determination to work and ambition to achieve new highs for himself and Kerala Blasters. I trust his abilities to manage a group and keep the team together in tough moments. I think his calmness and competence are exactly what our club needs at this moment in this position. Wishing David all the best with this new challenge.”
Catala is set to arrive in Kochi soon to begin preparations for the Super Cup alongside the squad. His appointment signals a new direction for Kerala Blasters FC, with a focus on strong leadership, tactical evolution, and a commitment to achieving greater milestones in the challenges ahead.