Kerala Blasters FC appoints Spanish tactician David Catala as head coach

KOCHI: Under pressure to reverse its fortunes, Kerala Blasters FC on Tuesday announced the appointment of David Catala, a former Spanish footballer, as the club’s head coach until 2026.

The Spanish tactician, recognized for his modern approach to the game and extensive experience within European football, will assume his responsibilities with immediate effect, an official statement by the club said.

"Catala has signed a one-year contract, securing his position at the club until 2026," the release said.

A former central defender, Catala enjoyed a distinguished playing career, amassing over 500 professional appearances in Spain and Cyprus before transitioning into management. His coaching career includes tenures at AEK Larnaca and Apollon Limassol in the Cypriot First Division, NK Istra 1961 in the Croatian First Football League, and CE Sabadell in the Primera Federación.

"He now brings his expertise and leadership to Indian football, with a clear objective of guiding Kerala Blasters FC towards sustained success," the release said.

Kerala Blasters has been facing flak due to its poor performances in the last few seasons of Indian Super League (ISL). This season, the club finished at a distant eighth position.