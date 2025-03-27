Arsenal stages 3-goal comeback against Real Madrid for Women's Champions League semifinal vs. Lyon

LONDON: Alessia Russo scored twice and Arsenal staged a remarkable comeback to reach the Women's Champions League semifinals with a 3-0 win over Real Madrid.

Mariona Caldentey scored the other as Arsenal grabbed three goals in 13 minutes to overturn the team's 2-0 loss in the first leg of the quarterfinal in the Spanish capital last week.

Caldentey, who used to torment Madrid while playing for Barcelona, wheeled away in delight after leveling the tie three minutes after Russo pulled a goal back as Arsenal couldn't have had a better start to the second half.

Russo fired Arsenal in front for the first time in the tie with an acrobatic finish in the 59th. It proved to be the winner in the 3-2 victory on aggregate.

The England star might have had a hat trick only to be denied by a VAR call for offside, then by Madrid goalkeeper Misa in a one-on-one, then by another offside call.

Arsenal needed a save from goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar in stoppage time to prevent Madrid star Linda Caicedo from sending the match to extra time.

Arsenal will face last season's beaten finalist Lyon as it seeks to win the trophy for the second time after success in 2007.