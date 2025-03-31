Serie A title race down to Inter and Napoli after Atalanta loses again

ROME: Victor Osimhen left in September. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia departed in January.

Now it's almost April and Antonio Conte's Napoli — somehow — is still in contention for the Serie A title.

Matteo Politano and Romelu Lukaku scored first-half goals, Alex Meret saved a second-half penalty kick from Santiago Gimenez, and Napoli beat visiting AC Milan 2-1 on Sunday for a statement victory.

Luka Jovic pulled one back for Milan in the 84th to set up a tense finale during which Milan came close to equalizing.

The result kept Napoli within three points of Serie A leader Inter Milan, which edged Udinese 2-1 earlier.

It's developing into a two-team title race after third-placed Atalanta lost its second straight game, falling 1-0 at Fiorentina to drop nine points back.

While Lukaku has filled the void left by Osimhen after the Nigeria striker left to sign a loan deal with Galatasaray, it has taken a group effort to replace Kvaratskhelia's output after the winger signed with Paris Saint-Germain.

One player picking up playing time in Kvaratskhelia's absence has been Politano. He seized upon a ball over the top from Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo and evaded three defenders to blast in a long-range shot 63 seconds in at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Then Billy Gilmour set up Lukaku all alone in front of the goal to double the advantage after less than 20 minutes – helped by poor positioning from Milan defender Kyle Walker.

It was Lukaku's 400th goal for club and country.

Milan remained ninth.