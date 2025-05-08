Bukayo Saka misses a sitter against PSG and Arsenal misses out again

Bukayo Saka missed from a near-unmissable position and Arsenal missed out again.

A 2-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday ended Arsenal's hopes of winning the Champions League and halting a barren trophy run that now stretches five years.

PSG won the two-legged semifinal 3-1 on aggregate and will play Inter Milan in the final in Munich on May 31.

Arsenal will wonder how another season of promise has ended up empty-handed.

"We have to learn from this. We did a lot of good things, but it's not enough," captain Martin Odegaard said after the match in Paris.

It might have been different had Saka not fired over the bar with an open net to aim at in the 79th — but Arsenal had already given itself a mountain to climb at that point, having gone 2-0 down. Saka reduced the deficit and could have leveled the score on the night if not for his wayward finish.

"Inside the boxes, over the two games, we weren't good enough," Odegaard said.

A top class center forward is likely top of Mikel Arteta's wanted list when the transfer window opens — and his failure to strengthen his forward line in January has undermined Arsenal's campaign.

A challenge for the Premier League title fizzled out and it is only Arsenal's form in Europe that has disguised its failings since the turn of the year.