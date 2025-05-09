Chelsea advances to Conference League final against Real Betis

Chelsea rested its regular starters and still comfortably advanced to the Conference League final by beating Djurgården 1-0 in their semifinal second leg of Thursday.

The Premier League club advanced 5-1 on aggregate to set up a May 28 title match against Real Betis, which prevailed in extra time for a 4-3 aggregate win over Fiorentina to reach its first European final.

At Stamford Bridge, midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall collected a through pass from Tyrique George before scoring the winner with a low left-footed shot in the 38th minute.

"Amazing to be in the final," Dewsbury-Hall told TNT Sports. "We set our sights at the start of the season to get as far as we can in this tournament and it has been a long couple of months but one more game to go and and hopefully we can lift that trophy."

Chelsea remains on course to become the first club to win all major European competitions. The Blues have claimed the Champions League (2012, '21), the Europa League (2013, '19), Cup Winners' Cup (1971, '98) and Super Cup (1998, '21).

The final takes place in Wroclaw, Poland.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca used only Marc Cucurella from the team that beat the new Premier League champion Liverpool 3-1 on Sunday.

Sixteen-year-old midfielder Reggie Walsh was given his first career start and drew frequent fouls from the opposition defense. When he was used as substitute in the first leg, he became the third youngest player for Chelsea, the club said.