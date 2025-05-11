Newcastle takes advantage in Champions League race, Man United and Tottenham lose yet again

Advantage Newcastle in the race for the Champions League.

A 2-0 win against top-five rival Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday moved Newcastle closer to a return to European club soccer's top competition next term.

With just two rounds of the season to go, Eddie Howe's team leapfrogged Manchester City and is up to third in the standings.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest’s chances of a top-five finish were hit by a 2-2 draw against relegated Leicester.

The top five will qualify for the Champions League after England’s top flight was handed a bonus spot for its teams' performances in Europe this season.

Newcastle has second place in its sights after victory against 10-man Chelsea at St James’ Park.

Sandro Tonali fired the home team ahead from close range in the second minute and Nicolas Jackson was sent off for Chelsea in the 35th, following a VAR review, for a foul on Sven Botman.

Chelsea pushed for an equalizer after the break, but Bruno Guimaraes’ dipping shot from distance in the 90th killed off the visitors’ hopes of a comeback.