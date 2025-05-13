Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy with Al Nassr, demands major changes to extend contract: Report

Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr could be forced to make wholesale changes if they want to hold their star player Cristiano Ronaldo, report from Firstpost revealed.

Ronaldo, whose contract with the Saudi Arabian club ends at the end of the ongoing season, has demanded multiple changes, including removing the coach Stefano Pioli, the sporting director Fernando Hierro and almost half of the squad, the report stated.

While reports are stating that he may stay at the club till 2026, the extension will depend on whether his demands are accepted, reported media outlet Okaz Sports.

Since moving to Al Nassr in January 2023 from Manchester United, Ronaldo has won only one trophy – the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup. This season the club lost in the AFC Champions League Elite after losing 3-2 against Japanese club Kawasaki Frontale.

Al Nassr is currently third in the Saudi Pro League, but well behind the league leaders Al-Ittihad.