Bologna beats AC Milan to win Coppa Italia, ends 51-year trophy drought

ROME: Bologna ended a 51-year wait for a major trophy by defeating AC Milan 1-0 to win the Italian Cup. Dan Ndoye, returning from injury, scored the only goal of the match, helping Bologna lift their first Italian Cup since 1974. Since then, the club, owned by Canadian businessman Joey Saputo, had only won two second-division titles.

It was also the first major final victory for coach Vincenzo Italiano, who had previously lost two consecutive Europa Conference League finals with Fiorentina, as well as finishing runner-up in the 2023 Italian Cup.

“They were three hefty disappointments,” Italiano told broadcaster Mediaset. “I didn’t think I could immediately come back and get my own back. But we succeeded and I’m happy. I add an important trophy to my mantlepiece and I truly dedicate it to the guys, who were extraordinary.”

After the final whistle, Bologna’s players celebrated by tossing Italiano into the air. Many were in tears of joy, as were some of the thousands of Bologna fans in the stands. The 47-year-old coach, smiling at the end of his TV interview, added, “Now let me go and celebrate, because this is something incredible.”

This was Italiano’s first season in charge of Bologna after taking over from Thiago Motta, who had led the club to its first-ever Champions League qualification before leaving to join Juventus. However, Motta was later dismissed by Juventus earlier in the season.

With the victory, Bologna secured a place in next season’s Europa League. Meanwhile, AC Milan now faces the possibility of missing out on European competition entirely, following a disappointing season that has left them eighth in Serie A. The loss could also mark the end of Sérgio Conceição’s short tenure as Milan's head coach.

Both teams came into the final hoping to end a long trophy drought, with Milan having last won the Italian Cup 22 years ago and losing two finals since then. The match was played at a fast pace, with both goalkeepers making key saves in the opening 10 minutes.

Tensions rose toward the end of the first half when Bologna captain Lewis Ferguson suffered a facial injury, possibly a broken nose, after a sliding tackle on Rafael Leão, who accidentally caught him in the face.

Bologna scored the winning goal eight minutes into the second half. Riccardo Orsolini was tackled in the box by Theo Hernández, but the ball bounced to Ndoye. He found space and curled the ball into the right side of the net. The 24-year-old Swiss international had missed Bologna’s last three matches due to a thigh injury.

Although Milan had come from behind to beat Bologna 3-1 in the league just days earlier, there was no comeback this time in Rome.