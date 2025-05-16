A look at Barcelona's numbers after it clinched its 28th La Liga title

MADRID: An impressive attack has highlighted Barcelona's season, which was capped with the team winning its 28th Spanish league title on Thursday.

Barcelona thrived offensively in its first season under coach Hansi Flick, scoring with ease both at home and away.

Lamine Yamal and Raphinha had outstanding seasons, and teamed up well with veteran striker Robert Lewandowski and midfield playmaker Pedri.

Here's a look at Barcelona's numbers as it won the league for the second time in three seasons and completed a domestic treble along with the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup.

Goal difference: 61

Barcelona blew away the competition by scoring 97 goals through 36 games, with two more matches to come. That means it has scored 61 more goals than it allowed. Compare that to Real Madrid's goal difference of 36 — 74 scored to 38 allowed — even with an attack that included Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham.

Only Bayern Munich comes close to Barcelona' tally in Europe's top five leagues with 95 goals scored. Across all competitions, Barcelona has 169 goals in 58 matches, also the most in Europe.

4 x 12

Barcelona scored at least four goals in 23 matches across all competitions this season, including in three clasicos against Madrid. A dozen of those four-goal games came in La Liga. The Catalan club twice scored seven times — 7-0 against Valladolid and 7-1 against Valencia.

Yamal's 149 dribbles

The 17-year-old Yamal leads the league in assists with 13, with Raphinha joint-second with nine. Yamal also has by far the most dribbles to get past opponents with 149, over 60 more than any other player. Lewandowski, Raphinha and Yamal were in the top four in shots, behind Mbappé. Three Barcelona players topped the list of passes in the league — Pau Cubarsí, Pedri and Iñigo Martínez.

17 years

Yamal made all the headlines last season when he swept up records, including for youngest scorer in the Spanish league at age 16. He continued to impress this season and established himself as the team’s top star. He scored in the 4-0 win against Madrid at the Bernabeu to become the youngest scorer in a clasico at 17 years, 105 days, surpassing teammate Ansu Fati, who was about 250 days older in October 2020.