Setback for Kerala Blasters, AIFF refuses club Premier 1 licence

KOCHI: There’s bad news for Kerala Blasters fans. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has refused the Premier 1 club licence to the club this year, hindering their chances of participation in the 2025-26 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) unless the management files an appeal or pays a penalty.

The exact reason behind the AIFF’s refusal is not officially known. The federation said it was because of “failures across criteria A or B” of licensing, while Blasters in a post on X (formerly Twitter) cited “compliance requirements beyond the club’s control”.

However, sources said issues with the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor — the Blasters’ homeground since the team’s inception in 2014 — have been a major contributing factor. Blasters have been denied licence earlier too. They then paid penalties to secure a spot in subsequent ISL editions.

The operation of a number of restaurants and eateries in the stadium complex might be one of the said issues, said a source. Earlier this year, a steamer blast in one of the restaurants in the stadium complex had left one person dead.

“The issue of shops storing explosive LPG cylinders was raised by the GCDA earlier. Plans to set up CNG supply to the shops is being implemented with the Indian Oil Corporation,” said K Chandran Pillai, the chairperson of Greater Cochin Development Authority, which owns the stadium.

On match days, hundreds of vehicles parked around the stadium was also pointed out as a hindrance for evacuation during emergencies. The practice, however, continues. The club had earlier accused the GCDA of breaching NOC norms by hosting a mega dance programme last year, which it said had damaged the turf.

The Blasters said they were in active discussions with the relevant authorities and were working to avoid any issues for the upcoming season. Mohammedan Sporting, Odisha FC, NorthEast United FC and Hyderabad FC are the other clubs denied the licence.