Messi and Co’s Kerala visit turning into messy affair

KOCHI: Off-again, on-again! The proposed visit of the Lionel Messi-led Argentina football team to Kerala is turning into a messy affair.

Despite the state government’s announcement last year -- and later silence -- that the world champions would play multiple friendlies in Kerala, the plan is now shrouded in uncertainty. And, the government, organisers and sponsors are now contradicting each other.

Earlier in the month, after Argentina’s international friendly schedule was published, which did not mention India, Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman shifted the onus on sponsors, claiming he had nothing to say. TNIE had reported that the inability to mobilise funds for appearance fee -- amounting to Rs 70 crore -- has cast doubts on the team’s Kerala leg of friendlies.

On Saturday, the matter took another strange turn with the minister making contradictory statements -- initially saying that Messi & Co would skip the India visit, only to later claim that all was well and the team would play matches in Thiruvananthapuram.

Abdurahiman went on to reassure the media that there is no cause for concern, stating that necessary steps are being taken. “The government has done its part. The sponsors have informed us that they will make the payment. Although there has been a delay, there is no confusion or uncertainty,” he added.