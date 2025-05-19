More misery for Messi and Inter Miami with Florida derby defeat

FORT LAUDERDALE: Lionel Messi's frustration grew as Inter Miami's miserable run continued with a 3-0 loss at home to Orlando City in Major League Soccer on Sunday.

The Florida derby defeat leaves Miami with one win from their last seven games in all competitions and they slip to sixth in the Eastern Conference with Orlando leapfrogging them.

Messi had just two shots on target and scuffed a free-kick as his own form slumped with that of his team.

"Now we'll truly see if we're a team in difficult times, because when everything's going well it's very easy," Messi told Apple TV.

"When difficult times come, that's when we have to be more united than ever, be a true team, and pull ourselves together," he added.

Messi questioned the refereeing but in truth the loss had little to do with officiating and much to do with shambolic defending, a disjointed midfield and punchless attack led by the rapidly fading Luis Suarez.

Orlando grabbed the lead in the 43rd minute with a goal of absurd simplicity. Goalkeeper Pedro Gallese launched the ball down field and Luis Muriel ran clear and slotted past Oscar Ustari.

The visitors were getting plenty of joy from going direct against a Miami back-line which was all at sea and Argentine Martin Ojeda should have done better when he found himself clear on goal but blasted over.